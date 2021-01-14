Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,421 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCL. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average of $21.32. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $21.49.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.