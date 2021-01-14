Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 886 Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKE. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of JKE opened at $290.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.30. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $158.00 and a 1-year high of $294.77.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

