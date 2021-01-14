Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Purchased by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 718,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,585,000 after buying an additional 457,713 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 548.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 100,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 27,742 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1,208.8% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 242,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 223,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,162,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,613,000 after buying an additional 5,547,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

ORI has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Old Republic International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Republic International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $18.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $23.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.90.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 4.26%. Old Republic International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

In related news, Director Steven J. Bateman bought 2,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,789.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $26,966.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,966.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

