Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Position Boosted by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,805.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

SCHG opened at $128.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.24 and a 200-day moving average of $116.83. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.25 and a 12-month high of $130.52.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

