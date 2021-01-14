$37.49 Million in Sales Expected for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will post sales of $37.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $37.19 million. Getty Realty reported sales of $35.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full-year sales of $144.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $142.67 million to $145.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $152.71 million, with estimates ranging from $148.78 million to $156.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Getty Realty.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 8.16%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GTY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. ValuEngine raised Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Getty Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Getty Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $26.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.26. Getty Realty has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $32.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. This is an increase from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 145,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 51,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,054,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,491,000 after purchasing an additional 58,210 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,647,000 after purchasing an additional 160,013 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 611.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 177,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 14,921 shares in the last quarter. 62.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Getty Realty (GTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.