Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Has $767,000 Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in MSCI were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of MSCI by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 235.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth about $64,000. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $391.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $398.44.

MSCI opened at $438.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.53 and a beta of 0.90. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.65 and a twelve month high of $455.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $430.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.13.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $425.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.48 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,170,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.17, for a total transaction of $1,060,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 270,859 shares in the company, valued at $114,890,262.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $2,401,025. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

