Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) to announce sales of $1.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $480,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.04 million. Arcadia Biosciences posted sales of $420,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full-year sales of $2.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 million to $2.94 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.94 million, with estimates ranging from $3.80 million to $18.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arcadia Biosciences.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 175.11% and a negative net margin of 1,973.82%. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.97 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RKDA opened at $2.69 on Thursday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18. The firm has a market cap of $29.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of -0.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKDA. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 47.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $283,000. 4.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

