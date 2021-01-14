ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) CAO Sells $55,681.80 in Stock

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) CAO Kevin G. Lafond sold 18,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $55,681.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,651.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIOP opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $651.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.82. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $5.11.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZIOP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ZIOPHARM Oncology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

