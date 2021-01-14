Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Chad M. Cohen Sells 75,000 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $4,694,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,756,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $63.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of -66.83 and a beta of 0.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $65.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.53.
Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. The business had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.
See Also: Capital Gains Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.