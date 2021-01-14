AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Edward S. Lampert Sells 98,921 Shares

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $7,588,229.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of AN opened at $74.86 on Thursday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $78.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.27 and its 200-day moving average is $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.73. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on AN. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.86.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 4,790.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

