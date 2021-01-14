Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Director Joseph W. Sutton Sells 63,674 Shares

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 63,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $3,719,198.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $59.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.73. Ameresco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $63.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $282.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.86 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Ameresco by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth about $1,236,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter worth about $644,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 263.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 23,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter worth about $2,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

