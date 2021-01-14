Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Upgraded at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $12.00.

KIM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Kimco Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Kimco Realty from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $15.90 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Kimco Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.96.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

NYSE:KIM opened at $15.92 on Monday. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.70.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.36). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $256.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,420,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,350,000 after acquiring an additional 694,767 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,823,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732,064 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,673,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,106,000 after acquiring an additional 438,338 shares during the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,903,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,655,000 after acquiring an additional 447,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,743,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,382,000 after acquiring an additional 408,768 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.