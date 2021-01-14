OneAscent Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,423 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $17.45 on Thursday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $20.53. The company has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.5325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This is an increase from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 6.1%. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is presently 167.74%.

VOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

