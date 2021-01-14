Fusion Antibodies plc (FAB.L) (LON:FAB) Shares Gap Down to $147.00

Fusion Antibodies plc (FAB.L) (LON:FAB)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $147.00, but opened at $142.50. Fusion Antibodies plc (FAB.L) shares last traded at $138.00, with a volume of 60,983 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 120.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 119.54. The firm has a market cap of £30.40 million and a PE ratio of -42.50.

About Fusion Antibodies plc (FAB.L) (LON:FAB)

Fusion Antibodies plc, a contract research organization, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of recombinant proteins and antibodies primarily for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers monoclonal antibody discovery and development services; and a range of antibody engineering services for various stages of therapeutic and diagnostic antibody development.

