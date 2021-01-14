OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys 1,435 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 306.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 13,704 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 11,961 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 297.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 10,053 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $108.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.98 and a 200 day moving average of $106.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.29 and a beta of 1.00. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $258.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.59 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.45.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $292,309.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,745.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 20,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total transaction of $1,988,035.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,472,087.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 338,769 shares of company stock valued at $36,923,853. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

