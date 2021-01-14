OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys 1,435 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 306.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 13,704 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 11,961 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 297.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 10,053 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $108.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.98 and a 200 day moving average of $106.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.29 and a beta of 1.00. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $136.26.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.45.
In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $292,309.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,745.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 20,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total transaction of $1,988,035.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,472,087.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 338,769 shares of company stock valued at $36,923,853. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Neurocrine Biosciences
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.
