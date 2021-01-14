Plant Health Care plc (PHC.L) (LON:PHC) Shares Gap Down to $17.50

Plant Health Care plc (PHC.L) (LON:PHC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.50, but opened at $16.80. Plant Health Care plc (PHC.L) shares last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 130,840 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 6.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.09. The company has a market cap of £40.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59.

About Plant Health Care plc (PHC.L) (LON:PHC)

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the health, vigor, and yield of field crops, such as corn, soybeans, potatoes, and rice, as well as specialty crops, including fruits and vegetables.

