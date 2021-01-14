KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 97.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD opened at $152.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird downgraded General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.53.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

