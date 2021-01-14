KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,377,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,417,000 after acquiring an additional 710,164 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,657,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,923,000 after buying an additional 656,579 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,898,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,824,000 after buying an additional 590,477 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,902,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,932,000 after buying an additional 324,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,791,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,573,000 after buying an additional 257,416 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $117.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.22. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.03 and a 1-year high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

