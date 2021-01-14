Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,117 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Tesla by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total transaction of $4,999,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,719,857. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,643 shares of company stock valued at $92,195,056 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.36.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $854.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $671.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $451.20. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.10 and a fifty-two week high of $884.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,225.03, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

