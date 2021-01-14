Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Purchases Shares of 3,371 iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF stock opened at $65.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.60. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $65.71.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

