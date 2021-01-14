Capital & Regional Plc (CAL.L) (LON:CAL) Shares Gap Up to $72.00

Capital & Regional Plc (CAL.L) (LON:CAL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $72.00, but opened at $74.93. Capital & Regional Plc (CAL.L) shares last traded at $72.54, with a volume of 834 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Capital & Regional Plc (CAL.L) to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 10 ($0.13) in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Capital & Regional Plc (CAL.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 72 ($0.94).

Get Capital & Regional Plc (CAL.L) alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 66.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 62.11. The company has a market capitalization of £78.05 million and a P/E ratio of -0.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.11.

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Regional Plc (CAL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Regional Plc (CAL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.