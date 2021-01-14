Jefferies Financial Group Boosts The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target to $34.00

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

KHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.39.

KHC opened at $32.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.02, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. The Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $36.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

In other news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $884,129,060.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Damme Alexandre Van purchased 13,849,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.38 per share, for a total transaction of $420,742,189.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after buying an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 33,098 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 205,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after buying an additional 133,588 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 16,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

