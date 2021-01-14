Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Acquires Shares of 176 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,356,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,309,570,000 after purchasing an additional 43,143 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 32.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 375,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $363,918,000 after purchasing an additional 91,754 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 130,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,380,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $122,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $1,317,282.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,552.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $458,802.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,552,170. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. UBS Group lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cleveland Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $823.08.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,216.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,153.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,018.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $579.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,250.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $807.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.04 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

