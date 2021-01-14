Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Short Interest Update

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 96.2% from the December 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Petrus Resources from $0.20 to $0.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Petrus Resources from $0.35 to $0.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of PTRUF opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18. Petrus Resources has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.22.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. The company primarily holds a 54% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan Area, which include 28,931 net acres of undeveloped and 13,631 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

