HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) Short Interest Update

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 234,200 shares, a growth of 94.7% from the December 15th total of 120,300 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. HTG Molecular Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $0.94.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGM. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 53,798 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $802,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $398,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 399,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 374,996 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

HTGM stock opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $13.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.68.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 194.78% and a negative return on equity of 101.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 million. Sell-side analysts predict that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

