OneAscent Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in uniQure were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in uniQure by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,030,000 after purchasing an additional 323,407 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in uniQure by 9.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,378,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,419,000 after purchasing an additional 277,900 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in uniQure in the third quarter worth $6,559,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in uniQure in the third quarter worth $6,133,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in uniQure in the third quarter worth $5,406,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get uniQure alerts:

QURE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. uniQure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $450,574.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,780 shares in the company, valued at $12,398,348.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 12,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total transaction of $605,173.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,296.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QURE opened at $38.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 10.71 and a quick ratio of 10.71. uniQure has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $71.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.52.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($2.47). The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.58 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,553.30% and a negative return on equity of 43.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that uniQure will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE).

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.