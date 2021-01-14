Solar Enertech Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOEN) Short Interest Update

Solar Enertech Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOEN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, an increase of 92.4% from the December 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 538,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS SOEN opened at $0.07 on Thursday. Solar Enertech has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.03.
Solar Enertech Company Profile
