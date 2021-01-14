OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $480,000 Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in AerCap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of AerCap by 4,347.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in AerCap by 12.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in AerCap during the third quarter worth about $96,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AER. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

AerCap stock opened at $44.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -172.08 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.65 and its 200 day moving average is $32.73. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $64.86.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($6.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($7.73). AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

