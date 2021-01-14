Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Acquired by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,314 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 332.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,614 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 539.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Shares of COLL opened at $21.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average is $18.89. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $25.59. The firm has a market cap of $754.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.58). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $77.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 16,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $352,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 5,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $114,805.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 111,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,701.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on COLL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.86.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

