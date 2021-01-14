OneAscent Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 22.1% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,066,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,905,000 after purchasing an additional 23,514 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth $3,889,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth $1,302,000. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 273.8% in the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 314,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,217,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.19.

SYF stock opened at $37.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.65. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

