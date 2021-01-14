Piper Sandler Raises HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $485.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $435.00 to $485.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $295.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HubSpot from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HubSpot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HubSpot from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $335.09.

NYSE HUBS opened at $400.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of -221.17 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $395.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.58. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $90.83 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $228.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $2,635,000.00. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total transaction of $171,658.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,526,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,433 shares of company stock valued at $29,094,354. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in HubSpot by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,958,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in HubSpot by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

