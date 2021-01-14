Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Purchases 445 Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 16,150 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 121,121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 56,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 56,927 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18,777 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 151,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter.

USIG opened at $61.43 on Thursday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.68 and its 200-day moving average is $61.27.

