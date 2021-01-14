Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Makes New $298,000 Investment in Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aptus Defined Risk ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aptus Defined Risk ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,186,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF during the third quarter worth $3,569,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DRSK opened at $29.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average is $30.38. Aptus Defined Risk ETF has a twelve month low of $25.28 and a twelve month high of $32.02.

