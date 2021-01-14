Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) PT Raised to $460.00 at Barclays

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $378.00 to $460.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Paycom Software from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $488.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Paycom Software from $405.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Paycom Software from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $381.42.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $415.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $434.79 and its 200-day moving average is $350.03. Paycom Software has a one year low of $163.42 and a one year high of $471.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $196.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.38 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total value of $2,174,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.04, for a total value of $369,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $3,359,810 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 41.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Paycom Software by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 11,600.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.