Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) PT Raised to $460.00 at Barclays

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $378.00 to $460.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Paycom Software from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $488.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Paycom Software from $405.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Paycom Software from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $381.42.
Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $415.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $434.79 and its 200-day moving average is $350.03. Paycom Software has a one year low of $163.42 and a one year high of $471.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
In other news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total value of $2,174,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.04, for a total value of $369,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $3,359,810 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 41.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Paycom Software by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 11,600.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.
