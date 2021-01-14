Global Trust Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $310.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.39. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $182.10 and a 12 month high of $311.98.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

