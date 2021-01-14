Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,172 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 36,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 25,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.96.

Shares of XOM opened at $48.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $204.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $69.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

