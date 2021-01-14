Brookstone Capital Management Has $2.59 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 589.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $131.73 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.70 and a 1-year high of $132.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.77.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.