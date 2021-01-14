1,299 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Acquired by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Grace Capital raised its stake in Fiserv by 2.0% during the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 3.9% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $110.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $73.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.26.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 22,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $2,203,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 205,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,489,983.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $2,303,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,360 shares in the company, valued at $31,140,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,221,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,225,116,182 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

