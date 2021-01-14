Contrasting Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC) and Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) and Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Agilysys and Technology Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agilysys 0 2 3 0 2.60 Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Agilysys presently has a consensus price target of $32.25, indicating a potential downside of 21.53%. Given Agilysys’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Agilysys is more favorable than Technology Solutions.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Agilysys and Technology Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agilysys $160.76 million 6.03 -$34.07 million ($1.47) -27.96 Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Technology Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Agilysys.

Risk and Volatility

Agilysys has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Technology Solutions has a beta of -4.56, indicating that its stock price is 556% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Agilysys and Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agilysys -16.61% -28.60% -13.45% Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.8% of Agilysys shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Agilysys shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Technology Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Agilysys beats Technology Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience. It also provides technical software support, maintenance, and subscription services; and professional services. Agilysys, Inc. offers its solutions for gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, stadia, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Technology Solutions

Technology Solutions Company provides systems integration and information technology (IT) consulting services to the manufacturing and distribution, healthcare and life sciences, consumer products and retail, and financial services industry. Technology Solutions Company was founded in 1988 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

