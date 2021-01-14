BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $15.50 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BSIG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.43.

BSIG stock opened at $21.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.86. BrightSphere Investment Group has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.24.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 80.30% and a net margin of 20.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 69.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

