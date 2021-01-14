Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) a $525.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $525.00 price objective on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $643.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $536.14.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX opened at $507.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $512.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $501.40. Netflix has a 12-month low of $290.25 and a 12-month high of $575.37. The firm has a market cap of $224.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.90, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total value of $93,790,692.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,281,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 638,247 shares of company stock worth $335,292,138. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 1,525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.