Brokerages Anticipate Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.58 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) will announce sales of $2.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.18 million and the highest is $3.30 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S reported sales of $2.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year sales of $10.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.53 million to $16.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $64.82 million, with estimates ranging from $24.46 million to $140.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by ($0.74). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 55.72% and a negative net margin of 4,042.79%. The business had revenue of $3.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASND. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $165.50 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $183.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.74 and a 200-day moving average of $155.32.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 16.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $709,710,000 after purchasing an additional 24,620 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1,264.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 34.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

