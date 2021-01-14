Insider Selling: CEMATRIX Co. (CVX.V) (CVE:CVX) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

CEMATRIX Co. (CVX.V) (CVE:CVX) Director Bob Benson sold 15,000 shares of CEMATRIX Co. (CVX.V) stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total value of C$10,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$57,800.

CVE CVX opened at C$0.01 on Thursday. CEMATRIX Co. has a one year low of C$0.01 and a one year high of C$0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$419,683.55 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Get CEMATRIX Co. (CVX.V) alerts:

About CEMATRIX Co. (CVX.V)

CEMATRIX Corporation manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in Canada and the United States. Its cellular concrete products are used in retaining wall, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; oil and gas facilities, roadways, shallow utilities, and thermal remediation; and tunnel grout, slipline and annular grout, pipe abandonment, and flowable fills applications.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CEMATRIX Co. (CVX.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMATRIX Co. (CVX.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.