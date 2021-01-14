Insider Selling: CEMATRIX Co. (CVX.V) (CVE:CVX) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

CEMATRIX Co. (CVX.V) (CVE:CVX) Director Bob Benson sold 15,000 shares of CEMATRIX Co. (CVX.V) stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total value of C$10,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$57,800.
CVE CVX opened at C$0.01 on Thursday. CEMATRIX Co. has a one year low of C$0.01 and a one year high of C$0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$419,683.55 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97.
About CEMATRIX Co. (CVX.V)
