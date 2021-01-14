Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) CEO Sells $14,369.74 in Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) CEO John W. Swygert sold 154 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $14,369.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $96.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $112.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.45.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $414.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OLLI. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

