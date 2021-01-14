Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 16,347 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,347 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QYLD. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Darwin Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000.

QYLD stock opened at $23.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.19. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $24.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.95%. This is a boost from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

