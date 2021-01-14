Mordechai Benedikt Purchases 2,000,000 Shares of Cohiba Minerals Limited (CHK.AX) (ASX:CHK) Stock

Cohiba Minerals Limited (CHK.AX) (ASX:CHK) insider Mordechai Benedikt acquired 2,000,000 shares of Cohiba Minerals Limited (CHK.AX) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$74,000.00 ($52,857.14).

Mordechai Benedikt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Mordechai Benedikt bought 1,600,000 shares of Cohiba Minerals Limited (CHK.AX) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$67,200.00 ($48,000.00).

On Tuesday, January 5th, Mordechai Benedikt purchased 8,420,000 shares of Cohiba Minerals Limited (CHK.AX) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$218,920.00 ($156,371.43).

On Thursday, December 3rd, Mordechai Benedikt acquired 2,500,000 shares of Cohiba Minerals Limited (CHK.AX) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,000.00 ($35,714.29).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 9.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Cohiba Minerals Limited engages in the exploration of natural resources in Australia. The company explores for metals, precious metals, lithium, gypsum, gold, copper, cobalt, and minerals deposits. It holds interests a 100% interest in the Pyramid Lake project covering a total area of 11,266 hectares located to the north of the Port of Esperance in Western Australia; the Wee MacGregor Project comprising three mining licenses located in southeast of Mt.

