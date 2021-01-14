Sowell Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 235,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 74,873,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,106,000 after acquiring an additional 263,318 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,074,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,835,000 after buying an additional 3,489,682 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 19.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,537,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,332,000 after buying an additional 5,519,034 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 51.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,603,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,893,000 after buying an additional 9,389,845 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 16.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,286,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,070,000 after buying an additional 1,154,902 shares during the period.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $17.62 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.91.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares Gold Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.