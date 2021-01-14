Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.79 Million Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 253.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 28,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,239,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,382,000 after purchasing an additional 843,736 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

In other Lumentum news, COO Vincent Retort sold 4,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $489,610.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,767 shares of company stock worth $5,348,125 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $107.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.91 and a beta of 1.02. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.06 and a twelve month high of $112.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.53.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.30 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LITE has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.24.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.