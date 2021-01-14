Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Short Interest Up 217.7% in December

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 786,100 shares, an increase of 217.7% from the December 15th total of 247,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Shares of Victoria Gold stock opened at $10.16 on Thursday. Victoria Gold has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $16.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.51.

About Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, operation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

