Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Short Interest Up 217.7% in December

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 786,100 shares, an increase of 217.7% from the December 15th total of 247,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.
Shares of Victoria Gold stock opened at $10.16 on Thursday. Victoria Gold has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $16.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.51.
About Victoria Gold
