United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Short Interest Up 77.6% in December

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 467,000 shares, a growth of 77.6% from the December 15th total of 263,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded United Health Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

UEEC opened at $1.01 on Thursday. United Health Products has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $191.13 million, a PE ratio of -101.00 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.14.

United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

United Health Products Company Profile

United Health Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. The company offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding.

